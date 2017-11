NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot Monday afternoon in North Nashville.

Police said it happened at 4:10 p.m. near 17th Avenue North and Cockrill Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police told News 2 a suspect is in custody. No one’s identity has been released at this time.

Further details weren’t known. The investigation is ongoing.