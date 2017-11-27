Man charged as accomplice in Nashville father’s shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old man has been charged as an accomplice in the fatal shooting of a Nashville father.

Anassadi Henderson is accused of helping the alleged shooter, Shanon Pleasant, remove Horace Whitley’s body from an apartment in the James Cayce public housing development last Tuesday.

Henderson, 23, is charged with criminal homicide as an accomplice. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Police are still searching for 40-year-old Pleasant, who will be charged with criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.