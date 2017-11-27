Jet that stood in Centennial Park since 60s to be removed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jet that has stood in Centennial Park in Nashville since the 1960s will be removed from the park Monday.

The F-86 L Sabre jet will return to the Tennessee Air National Guard at Berry Field near Nashville International Airport.

The jet initially served as play equipment for children before it was refurbished and moved to different section of the park in the 1980s.

Then, it was placed on a stand by the 118th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Tennessee Air National Guard, which also repaired it for display purposes only.

The 118th approached Metro Parks months ago expressing their desire to bring the jet back to the airbase at Berry Field.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, which owns the aircraft, agreed to a transfer of the lease as relocation of the jet is consistent with the ongoing renovations of the park.

The 118th is the best possible steward of this important piece of local history, according to a release from the Metro Parks Department.

Crews will begin dismantling the jet around 11:30 a.m.