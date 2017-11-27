Haslam has concerns over a ‘rush to judgement’ in UT’s Schiano episode

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee governor, by law, is chair of the University of Tennessee Board of Trust, but football coach issues are not usually a question for governors–until Monday when Bill Haslam raised concerns about social media and a “rush to judgment.”

“I got 110 texts about Sunday as it was coming down,” said the governor to a question about the coaching issue after an audience question during his annual speech before the Downtown Rotary Club.

Afterwards before reporters, Haslam said, “Governors don’t need to be involved in picking football coaches. That being said, I think we should all be concerned about a rush to judgment.”

On Sunday, there was an unprecedented public outcry from some Tennessee state lawmakers, several candidates running to the succeed the term-limited Haslam and social media after word leaked that UT was about to hire Greg Schiano.

Schiano was once connected to the Penn State football program during the scandal there involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky who was eventually convicted of child molestation charges.

Tennessee’s governor had his concerns about how events played out in Knoxville as Schiano was reportedly offered the job before UT rescinded the offer.

“I don’t think anyone looked at way things came down yesterday and said that’s the way it should happen,” Haslam noted.

Court documents indicate testimony from one Penn State staffer that Schiano knew of Sandusky molesting boys, but Schiano denied the allegations.

The allegations about the scandal followed Schiano to Tennessee despite previous stops as a successful coach at Rutgers and then an unsuccessful stint with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers l before his current job as a defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

While the governor reiterated he was not involved in the decision to offer Schiano the job, he said UT’s athletic director and Ohio State both said Schiano was thoroughly vetted, but that’s where the governor brought up his “rush to judgment criticism.”

“In today’s social media world where there are no editors to stop and say, ‘Is that true?’ you can have a tsunami out there before anyone says, ‘What are the facts here?’ ” added Governor Haslam.

The governor was asked if some state lawmakers and several of the candidates for governor had rushed to judgment.

“One of the things about having positions of responsibility is that with that comes even more responsibility,” said the governor. “Before you say something, you should say, ‘Is it the truth?'”