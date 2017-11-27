George HW Bush now the longest living president

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – Former President George H.W. Bush can check off his list another milestone: As of Saturday, he became the longest-living president at the age of 93 years and 166 days.

The 41st president surpassed Gerald Ford, who lived to be 93 years and 165 days, according to Gabe Fleisher of the “Wake up to Politics” newsletter, who was first to point out the presidential milestone on Twitter.

Among living presidents, Jimmy Carter is not far behind, clocking in at 93 years and 55 days.

Seventy years ago this very day, Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY made me the happiest, and luckiest, man on earth. pic.twitter.com/rgZqpL9XfE — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 6, 2015

Bush in October joined the four other living former presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and son, George W. Bush — for a hurricane relief concert in Texas. At the event, he was honored by his son.

The elder Bush has been hospitalized a couple of times this year. In January, he missed President Donald Trump’s inauguration because of a 12-day hospitalization for pneumonia. And in April he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital again for a mild case pneumonia.

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017