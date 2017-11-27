Funeral for Mel Tillis to be held in Clarksville Monday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral services will be held for country music legend Mel Tillis Monday afternoon in Clarksville.

The 85-year-old died last week. He had battled intestinal issues since early 2016.

Tillis’ funeral will be held at the Mt. Herman Baptist Church beginning at 3 p.m. He will be buried in a private service with family immediately afterward.

A public memorial will be held for Tillis next month. Information on the memorial has not yet been released.

During his career, Till wrote more than 1,000 songs, 600 of which were recorded by major artists, including Kenny Rogers, George Strait and Ricky Skaggs.

He also received the “National Medal of Arts” in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

Tillis is survived by his six children.