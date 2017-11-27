Fire-damaged Inglewood church will finally be demolished

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville church was that destroyed by fire last year will finally be demolished.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church caught fire twice in December 2016.

Fire crews were able to put the flames out once but they rekindled and destroyed the church.

PHOTOS: Inglewood church engulfed in flames

Metro Nashville Fire officials have been investigating the cause of the fire for almost a year and they still don’t have an official update.

According to a demolition permit that was filed Monday, Eastminster is now allowed to demolish the church.

The head of the congregation told News 2 crews will be out this week and she’s looking forward to starting a new chapter.