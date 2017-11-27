Celestial Treat: Planet conjunction Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little night sky watching might be on tap as two planets in our solar system will appear quite close together. Past sunset, there will be two bright lights in the sky to point out.

Mercury and Saturn will look like a little cluster, or a conjunction, Tuesday night. Saturn on the right side and just above Mercury (left side).

To see it, look 45 to 60 minutes past sunset Tuesday and it will be in the southwest sky. If you look at the direction of the sun during sunset, that is the west sky. Face to the left of that direction.

This is quite remarkable because these two planets are about 800 million miles apart and from our point of view on Earth, they appear to be next to each other.

If you miss this event, the next time this happens will be on January 13, 2018.

