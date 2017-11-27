Amazing weather unfolding across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Once Thanksgiving rolls around, temperatures typically go down and our weather feels a little more like winter.

While mornings have been chilly, afternoons are turning quite mild with temperatures well above average. Middle Tennessee’s current weather pattern is one you will just fall in love with.

High pressure keeps us storm-free for the next several days. Around high pressure, the wind revolves clockwise. Therefore, as the high shifts slowly to the east, a south wind develops and in turn, temperatures move up.

In our case, highs range in the 60s over the next 4 days including today.

Notice the slight dip on Thursday. A front moves in helping to create several showers. Other than that, sit back, relax, and enjoy this amazing weather.

