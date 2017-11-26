Titans hold on to beat Colts 20-16

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WKRN) – It’s been awhile since the Tennessee Titans have won in Indianapolis and for the first time in nine tries they got it done, beating the Colts 20-16.

The Titans struggled to get the run game going for most of the game, but the turning point was in the fourth quarter, when Derrick Henry racked up 52 yards which eventually led to a one yard touchdown by DeMarco Murray to put the Titans up for good.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota finished the afternoon going 17/25 for 184 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Derrick Henry finished with 79 yards on 13 carries and DeMarco Murray added 9 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

Avery Williamson led the way on offense with nine total tackles, adding 1 sack. As a team, the Titans finished with a season high 8 sacks on Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Titans improve to 7-4 and are still at the top of the AFC South. They’ll host Houston next week at Nissan Stadium.