Tennessee Vols reportedly finalizing deal to make Greg Schiano the new head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple sources are reporting that Greg Schiano, Associate Head Coach for Ohio State, is finalizing a deal to replace Butch Jones as head football coach at the University of Tennessee.

Schiano, who led Rutgers University’s football program for 11 seasons and won five consecutive bowl games before coaching two years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is in his second season as defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. He is also associate head coach and safeties coach.

