NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple reports are saying that the University of Tennessee is finalizing a deal to make Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Greg Schiano the new head coach.

In response to the reports, the reactions are beginning to pour in from Tennessee lawmakers, alumni and even current players.

Goodness, check out The Rock on Tennessee’s campus pic.twitter.com/R9EwVGVGkh — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 26, 2017

Nothing has been signed yet. Keep up the pressure UT Fans! — Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) November 26, 2017

I am upset with that decision, truly disappointing #justwhy #hardtorootfor — Nick Senzel (@LilSenzii) November 26, 2017

I’m just going to say this if we hire Greg Schiano as our next head coach my options will be open to which college program I will Be donating my TIME and MONEY to. (No disrespect to GS) but if UT leaders don’t take football serious then I will find the program that will!!! — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) November 26, 2017

I have reached out to @John_Currie and others in administration at UT expressing that WE as a TN Community do not approve of Schiano. #higherstandards — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) November 26, 2017

Our Tennessee standards mean something, and a Greg Schiano hire would be anathema to all that our University and our community stand for. I sincerely hope that these rumors are not true, because even serious consideration would be unacceptable. — Eddie Smith (@RepEddieSmith) November 26, 2017