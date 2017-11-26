Teen shot in Bordeaux Saturday; police searching for the gunman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was shot Saturday night in Bordeaux, according to Metro police.

The incident happened on Panorama Drive just after 10 p.m.

Police say the injured 17-year-old was shot in the leg and hand.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to be okay, according to police.

Investigators say the teen could not tell them what happened or even give a suspect description.

If you have any information about this shooting, call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.