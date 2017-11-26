Sunday, Nov. 26 will be one of the busiest travel days of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re flying, driving or riding Sunday you’ll want to give yourself a little extra time.

The Transportation Security Administration projects this will be one of the top 5 busiest days ever. TSA agents expect to screen 2.6 million passengers at airports Sunday.

For those who will be traveling on the roads, AAA expects 9 out of 10 drivers will head home Sunday.

Navigation site Waze says you should avoid driving between 1-3 pm Sunday and 4-6pm on Monday to avoid the heaviest traffic times.