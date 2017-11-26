President Trump could be on track to triple Obama’s time on the golf course

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Saturday’s visit to the links at his golf club in West Palm Beach marks the 81st day President Trump has visited one of his courses since taking office.

It is unclear, however, whether the president golfs each day he visits a course.

Mr. Trump told campaign crowds if he were elected, he likely would not have time to hit the links, often mocking Mr. Obama for his time playing golf as president.

By comparison, President Obama played 26 times at this point in 2008 and President Bush played 24 times during his entire presidency.

A law enforcement source said Mr. Trump played Saturday with golf legend Jack Nicklaus, a longtime supporter.

On Friday, the president tweeted that he was playing a round with golf stars Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.