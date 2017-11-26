New York mall evacuated amid reports of active shooter; 2 injured

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Police have evacuated a mall in New York’s Hudson Valley amid reports of a shooting on a crowded holiday-shopping Sunday. State police say two people have been injured, but it’s unclear whether they were shot.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, about 70 miles north of midtown Manhattan. State police Trooper Steven Nevel says there’s no other information immediately available about the ongoing investigation.

The incident was reported at an American Eagle store. A man who answered the mall security office phone declined to comment.

Witness Leighton Peterson tells The Associated Press he was grabbing a bite to eat in the mall’s food court when he heard alarms and employees telling everybody to get to the exits.