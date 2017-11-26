How to find extra online discounts for Cyber Monday in What the Tech?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – How many times do you find a discount code or coupon online, only to find out that it doesn’t work?

You can spend hours looking for discount codes or, you can use a free tool that finds them for you.

“Honey” is a website and browser extension you simply add to your account.

Here’s how it works. Once it’s running on your computer, it will automatically look for lower prices or codes and it works at popular retailers like Walmart, Amazon and others.

When you look at the item, you’ll see the Honey icon searching for lower prices.

Add Honey to your Google Chrome or Firefox and it will search the internet looking for discount codes. Copy and paste it at checkout for the discount or free offer.

Honey also pays you cash-back for buying something through their site.

Wikibuy is another option similar to Honey. It too will search for promo and discount codes and apply them to items in your cart.

This is also a program you install on your computer browser.

Other people using Wiki-Buy and Honey will report back on which codes work, and they’ll add promo codes that do.

Our expert Jamey Tucker reports using both extensions and that he has had better luck finding codes with Honey.

Shopping online doesn’t always beat prices in the store but discount codes you find online can make a difference.