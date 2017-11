FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who’s family has not seen him since Thanksgiving.

Police say 57-year-old Dennis Clark left his home Thursday without his wallet, keys or cell phone and has not been seen since.

When he left he was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants, He is 6’1″ tall.

If you see him or know where he is, contact Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.