Father charged after allegedly shooting his son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they have charged the father that allegedly shot his 20-year-old son Sunday.

Officers said they have charged Mario Ford Sr., who has prior felony charges, with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Metro police responded to the scene early Sunday in the 600 block of Malta Dr.

After an investigation, police said Ford Sr. shot his son, Mario Ford Jr. in the neck after an altercation.

Officers said both men armed themselves with pistols as a result of the continuing dispute.