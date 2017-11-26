Father surrenders to police after reportedly shooting and killing his son in North Nashville

NASHVILLE. Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police were on the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning in North Nashville.

Police were called to the scene on Malta Drive just after 9:30 a.m.

They were responding to a call that a father had apparently shot and killed his own son.

Officers on the scene confirm to News 2 that a young man has died at that location and that his father surrendered to them.

The man’s estranged wife told News 2 he called her and stated that he shot their son in self defense.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. News 2 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates on air and online as they become available.