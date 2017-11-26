Fatal heroin overdose leads to alleged dealer’s arrest in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reports having four drug overdoses on Saturday, with one leading to a suspected heroin overdose death.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Perry Chad Judkins of Chapmansboro, collapsed shortly after taking suspected heroin at his residence on Balthrop Road.

First responders report trying to revive Judkins, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at Tristar Ashland City Medical Center.

According to the report, investigators gathered evidence throughout the day and learned that 39-year-old Christopher Stefko traveled from Nashville to Cheatham County and allegedly sold Judkins the heroin at his residence.

Another heroin deal was arranged by Cheatham undercover investigators. Authorities say Stefko arrived in Cheatham and met to conduct the transaction.

Stefko was immediately arrested and taken to the Cheatham County Jail.

He is charged with 2nd degree murder, manufacturing/sale and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger with Stefko, identified as Zachary Oden, was detained and found to have heroin on his person along with outstanding warrants in Nashville.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate whether the other overdoses are connected to Stefko.

No bond has been set at this time.