‘CrimeStoppers-a-thon’ brings you tips on fighting crime all day Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 and Nashville Crime Stoppers are working together to make our community safer. This Thursday, you can be part of the solution that helps fight the war on crime in Middle Tennessee.

The first annual ‘CrimeStoppers-a-thon’ will air on News 2 all day Thursday.

In every newscast, we’ll expose most-wanted fugitives, investigate cold cases and show you how major crimes have been solved through tips to Crime Stoppers.

Getting tips from law-abiding citizens is often the key to solving crimes, and we’ll be taking donations from viewers and businesses to help build the reward fund in an effort to get more bad guys off the street.

‘CrimeStoppers-a-thon’ begins this Thursday at 4 a.m. on Good Morning Nashville and continues throughout the day in every newscast.