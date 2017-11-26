‘CrimeStoppers-a-thon’ brings you tips on crime fighting all day Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 and Nashville Crime Stoppers are working together to make our community safer. This Thursday, you can help the cause.

The first annual ‘CrimeStoppers-a-thon’ will be on News 2 all day Thursday.

In every newscast, we’ll expose most-wanted fugitives, investigate cold cases, and show you how major crimes have been solved through tips to Crime Stoppers.

Getting tips is often the key to solving crimes, and we’ll be taking donations from viewers and businesses to help build the reward fund in an effort to get more bad guys off the street.

‘CrimeStoppers-a-thon’ airs this Thursday beginning at 4 a.m. in every newscast.