What the Tech? How to get the best prices at Amazon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shopping online at Amazon is like trading on Wall Street. One minute something is $100, a half-hour later it’s $60.

I found this website that shows you how prices have changed, and you can get an idea on the exact date to buy a particular item at the lowest price.

The website is camelcamelcamel.com. It’s been tracking Amazon prices on thousands of products for several years.

Here’s how you can make it work for you: First, find the item you’re shopping for at Amazon then copy and paste the web address in the browser.

Let’s try this Krups Deep Fryer. On sale now for $66.48 cents.

When I check camelcamelcamel I see that two weeks ago it was $59. I also see that the highest price ever was $100, that was Christmas eve last year.

Last Cyber Monday it was $80. so you might discern the price goes up the closer we get to Christmas.

I want to save a few bucks if I can and hit the buy button on the lowest price.

Enter your desired price and your email address or twitter handle, and camelcamelcamel will notify you if it drops to that price.

Camelcamelcamel tracks prices only at Amazon, if you do some homework you can hit some items at their lowest price of the year.