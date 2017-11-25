Vanderbilt hands Vols worst season ever with 42-24 win in Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Volunteers had never lost eight games in a season until Saturday. After leading twice in the first half they couldn’t keep pace with Vanderbilt losing 42-24.

The Commodores were led by quarterback Kyle Shurmer who went 20/31 throwing for 283 yards and four touchdowns as the Dores outscored the Vols 35-10 after trailing 14-7.

Ralph Webb provided the knockout punch in the fourth quarter on a 20 yard touchdown run, (his second TD of the game) moving up to sixth all-time on the SEC rushing list.

Webb was nearly unstoppable carrying 25 times for 163 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Vanderbilt more than doubled the Vols yardage total, outgaining Tennessee 529 to 238 for the Commodores fourth win in the last six years.

With the loss Tennessee finishes the season at 4-8, the first time the Vols have ever lost more than seven games in a season.