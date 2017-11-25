TBI investigating Smith County officer-involved shooting

GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are investigating two shooting incidents, one officer involved, in Gordonsville, TN.

According to the TBI, Smith County Sheriff deputies responded to a call that a woman had been shot.

During a confrontation with the woman’s husband, deputies shot the man.

The woman and her husband were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center via LifeFlight where they are being treated for the injuries.

TBI agents are currently on the scene and interviewing witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

