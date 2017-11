NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Vols were sent to their third straight loss and their eighth on the season.

This season makes it the worst season in Vols history. With Butch Jones out and the search for a new coach underway, News 2 wants to know, Can the Vols bounce back next season?

Vote in the poll below, or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading” to cast your vote.

Take Our Poll