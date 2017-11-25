Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, November 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday in Thompson Station Homestead Manor is having a Holiday Village. All day – from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can shop from local vendors for a unique Christmas gift. There will be plenty of fun for kids like train rides and Santa will be there! That’s just off of Columbia Pike.

If you haven’t already done it – tonight would be a great night to get a glimpse of some of the bigger Christmas light displays around town like driving thru Dancing Lights in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

There are also displays at Christmas at Opryland and Cheekwood Holiday Lights.

It’s flea market weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds!

The doors are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s $5 to park.