One dead found in a car alongside Columbia creek

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A startling discovery Friday when a hunter found a car containing a dead body partially in a creek off of Campbellsville Pike in Columbia.

According to the Maury County Fire Department the hunter found the vehicle early Friday and called police.

Investigators believe the car was in an accident sometime overnight, but are working to find out exactly what happened.

The deceased was the only occupant in the car when it was found.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has been brought in to help with the investigation.