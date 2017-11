NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they have arrested a man they believe to be a serial bank robber.

Officers said Jason Phillips Xenos was arrested Saturday after robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Bell Rd.

Xenos is accused of robbing 4 other banks, three in Nashville and one in Smyrna, by passing notes, according to a tweet from Metro police.

Police said charges are pending in Saturday’s robbery.

Metro police and the FBI Task Force are investigating.