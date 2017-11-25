Man who ran from Montgomery County jail in handcuffs captured

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man who ran from the Montgomery County Jail while still handcuffed has been captured, according to a release.

Officers said Cemage Garrard, 23, ran from the Montgomery County Jail while being booked into the jail

Police said Garrard was arrested earlier in the day on outstanding warrants and fled while officers were still processing him.

The 23-year-old was hit with a number of charges, including violation of probation and escape.

“It was unfortunate Garrard got out of our custody in the first place,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “The entire process of receiving arrestees at the front entrance will be thoroughly reviewed and changes made to ensure this will not happen again.”

Garrard’s bond was set at $652,000 with a hold without bond for the violation of probation.