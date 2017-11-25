Man escapes custody just feet from Montgomery County Jail

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –

Montgomery County officials and several police other agencies were actively searching for a man who escaped the custody of bonding agents just feet from the Montgomery County Jail Friday.

Montgomery County Public Information Officer Sandra Brandon tells News 2 that Cemage Darquez Garrard escaped from the bonding agents while still in handcuffs just before 6:00 p.m. and was last seen running towards the Montgomery County Courthouse.

23-year-old Garrard is 5’10″ tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, khaki pants and handcuffs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611.