NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for an endangered child out of West Tennessee.

Authorities are looking for any information on Damaris Siguin-Soto.

She was last seen Friday, November 24 wearing a black and white striped sweater and blue jeans.

She is 3’6″ and weighs about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her call 1-800-TBI-FIND!