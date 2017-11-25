2nd of 3 Dekalb County escaped inmates arrested; woman arrested for aiding escape

ALEXANDRIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second escaped inmate has been captured, according to a release from Dekalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray.

Around 12 p.m. Saturday, an Alexandria police officer was patrolling when he spotted a man run into the middle of the street.

The officer recognized the man as ray Gibbs, one of the three escapees from the Dekalb County Jail. The officer then got out of his car and ordered Gibbs to the ground, according to a release.

Officers said Gibbs resisted arrest and began fighting with the officer. With the help of bystanders, the officer took Gibbs into custody.

Police said Alesha Rushell was arrested Friday for facilitating the escape of Gibbs from the jail.

She is charged with permitting and facilitating an escape. She is being held on $20,000 bond and will have a court date on Dec. 7.