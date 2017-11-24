Wilson County assisted living facility catches fire, residents forced to evacuate

MT.JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An assisted living facility in Mt. Juliet caught fire Friday, forcing residents to evacuate the building.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department was called to Mt. Juliet Health Care in the 1600 block of N. Mt.Juliet Rd. around 9 p.m. Friday evening.

Firefighters went in and found a room on fire. The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

After the fire was put out, all residents at the facility were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the sprinkler system in the building was activated and that aided in containing the fire.

The fire department said that no residents will be displaced.

An investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.