Murfreesboro homeless get helping hand when cold weather hits

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the temperature drops below freezing Frank Wayne Milligan knows just how brutal a night outside can be, but on this night he is inside and sleeping in a warm bed.

“I am very humbled to know that I get to come here and they take care of me, help me, feed me and look after me because if not I would be out on the street,” said Milligan.

Milligan lives on the streets and when it gets cold he has to find a way to stay warm. His story is like so many others who are homeless, but these stories are not going unnoticed.

“I have dedicated my life to helping those that are homeless and on the streets,” said Ed Grimes with the Murfreesboro Rescue Mission. “This year the first and second time we opened up we had a minimum of 12 ladies and at least 30 men.”

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees that is when he Grimes springs into action.

“The Murfreesboro cold patrol hits the streets and they go out and bring people off the streets and we shelter them in the First Baptist basement and in St Paul’s Episcopal,” said Grimes.

For Jessica Shaver, who volunteers at the shelter, she says her job is more than just feeding and offering shelter, she is also there to empower these men and women.

“I just want to show people who don’t usually feel loved that someone does love them and somebody cares,” said Shaver.