Metro police looking for suspect in armed robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to locate an a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the Delta Express on Harding Place and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspect then took cash from the register and fled on foot.

Police attempted to track the man using a K9 team, but attempts were unsuccessful.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man, standing between five feet eight inches and five feet ten inches.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie, black mask and blue jeans.

Metro detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.