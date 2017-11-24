Lovin’ It: McDonald’s accidental Black Friday tweet goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — McDonald’s apparently sent an accidental tweet just before Black Friday, and Twitter is lovin’ it.

In what appears to be a placeholder, or reminder, to send an actual Black Friday tweet, the company sent this:

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

It was posted at 10 p.m. Thanksgiving night and has since gone viral.

The tweet has over 14,000 likes, 7,000 retweets, and almost 500 comments.

For almost ten hours it seemed no one noticed the ‘Mcstake.’

Then, around 7 a.m. Friday, McDonald’s cleverly redeemed themselves, making a joke about needing a McCafé:

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017