Joelton church hosts tornado relief days after storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A week removed from an EF1 tornado, residents in Joelton continue to pick up the mess.

It was a busy d ay for the First Baptist Church Joelton, as members teamed up with the city for a weekend of much needed cleaning.

With an army of tractors, chainsaws, and charitable people, the church hit the streets on Friday.

“This is something that I thoroughly enjoy myself,” said TJ Rockenbaugh, deacon with the church. “Getting outside, rather than trying to shop on a black Friday, so there’s not a place I’d rather be.”

Friday morning he was near Union Hill Road.

The area was torn and tattered just a few days ago, when an EF1 tornado left its mark.

“Be able to get these people back to semi-normal,” added Rockenbaugh. “At least get the sticks picked up from their yard.”

A host of volunteers would attend.

Many were members of the church, but a few were just members of Joelton, trying to do their part.

“Regardless whether they go to our church or not, we all come together as a community,” said Paul Wilkerson, with the church. “We work together, get the job done, and thank god no one’s hurt.”

With a two mile long destruction path, this is far from a one day job.

The church has teamed up with the mayor’s office, public works, and the sheriff’s department, for a two day clean up event.

“My pastor’s out here, he’s 70 something years old,” said Wilkerson. “Some of the young ladies here are around 15-16 years old, so we’ve got a mixed group.”

Cleanup is scheduled to begin again Saturday, at eight a.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet outside the First Baptist Church Joelton.