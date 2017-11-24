Humans remains found in East Tennessee

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s office continued its investigation Friday night into human remains being found in the Clinch area of Hawkins County.

The human remains were found Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. on East Pumpkin Valley Road by a deer hunter in a remote section of the area.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies and first responders found the body of a decomposed white female lying in a creek.

There were no visible signs of injury or trauma, it is believed she had been there for 1-2 months.

She had a tattoo on one of her forearms and appeared to have blond or brown hair. She was taken to ETSU Division of Forensic Pathology for autopsy and identification.

No other information was available.

Anyone with any information concerning this case or possible identification of this woman is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office 423-272-4848 or Central Dispatch 423-272-7121.