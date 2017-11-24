Experts: Holiday season stressers can lead to depression

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even though the holiday season is supposed to be joyous time, it can also be quite stressful.

Many people find themselves becoming depressed, often referred to as the Holiday Blues.

Just this week, Murfreesboro police were able to get an 18-year-old who had thoughts of not only killing himself but random people the mental help he needed.

He reportedly tried unsuccessfully to commit suicide with an extension cord, and then told police he thought about using a .22 rifle.

But the most distributing thing he told officers he had thoughts of killing random people and then mentioned the Las Vegas shooting, one of the deadest mass shootings in modern history.

Police took him to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for help.

“If anyone has stressers in their life that makes them think about harming others or harming themselves, we encourage you to reach out for help,” said Murfreesboro police assistant spokesperson Ofc. Amy Norville.

Officers may have prevented another mass shooting– and at least a suicide.

“Every life is valuable, so we would rather spend our time helping someone get help than having to notify a family member of the loss of a loved one,” Norville said.

TriStar Centennial Behavioral Health experts said depression can increase this time of the year.

“Depression really doesn’t take a day off, right, it really know it’s the holidays. I think sometimes maybe it’s a little bit more aggravated like any other illness,” Behavioral Health Access director Linda Bernado said.

There are numerous resources available, and Bernado said that is only a phone call away.

“Clearly if there is an intimate risk to self or others really 911 is the best call,” she said. “Certainly the police and EMTs are trained to help folks suffering from this illness.”

Behavioral health experts said you can beat the Holiday Blues by reducing stress, eating well, getting plenty of sleep, exercising, and setting aside time for yourself.

If you are depressed and having thoughts about hurting yourself or someone else, the state Department of Mental Health has a 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-855-274-7471.

TriStar Behavioral Health also has a crisis line you can call, 1-877-342-1450 or you can visit their website TriStarParthenonPavilion.com.