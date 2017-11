GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone in Greeneville, Tennessee, won $100,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The player matched 4 of 5 white balls drawn plus the Powerball, which has a base prize of $50,000.

Since he or she added the Power Play option for a dollar, the prize was multiplied by the Power Play number drawn, which was 2.

No information is available about the winner until the prize is claimed.

There were a total of 14,413 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee after the drawing.