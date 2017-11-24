Cyber Monday scam: Be aware of fake sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It isn’t just retailers hoping you click on their ads as you’re searching for deals on Cyber Monday. Crooks are posing as legitimate stores in what’s known as a phishing scam.

The scammers’ goal is to steal your personal information, especially your credit card number. Before you say you’re too smart for scammers, consider this.

A study by a cyber intelligence firm found that 2 in 5 people were victimized even though most of those people, 91 percent, knew phishing scams existed.

According to the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), nearly 119,000 unique phishing sites were found last November with over 300 brands targeted.

APWG says you should expect major retailers to be mimicked once again. The group says threat hunters have already found fake domains claiming to be Target, Amazon and Walmart.

What do you need to do? DomainTools, a cyber security intelligence firm, says be a paranoid shopper. Know these scammers exist and will do anything to steal your money.

Before you buy, closely examine the web address. Scammers will create fake domains, similar to the real one. It’s best to go straight to the site where you want to shop instead of clicking on links in emails or on social media.

Remember, if a deal is too good to be true, even on Cyber Monday, it probably is.