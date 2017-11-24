Clarksville Mayor proclaims Nov. 25 ‘Small Business Saturday’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayors across the country have declared Nov. 25 as ‘Small Business Saturday’.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan will join them, as she made the proclamation Friday.

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities like Clarksville. These are the business owners we see every day. They are truly invested in our community. I am happy to offer my support to Small Business Saturday and encourage everyone to support these businesses during the holiday season and throughout the year,”McMillan said.

‘Small Business Saturday’ was started in 2010 by organizations and businesses that realize the unique needs of small business owners.

Shoppers are encouraged to share their Small Business Saturday experiences on social media using the hashtag #SmallbizSaturday.