Chattanooga burglary suspect charged after trying to swim from deputies

HIXSON, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee authorities say they have charged a burglary suspect who tried to swim away from deputies.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells local media outlets that Stephen Henshaw faces several charges after Thursday’s chase, including evading arrest and vandalism.

The sheriff’s office says an attempted break-in at Chattanooga Fish and Fun in Hixson triggered a security camera and alerted the owner.

The office says that as deputies arrived, Henshaw fled on a motorcycle toward Chester Frost Park.

Deputies chased until Henshaw wrecked his motorcycle near a boat ramp in the park.

Authorities say he then jumped in the water and tried to swim away.

The sheriff’s office says deputies pulled Henshaw out of the water with the help of a boat owner.