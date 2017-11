NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Injuries were reported Friday after a bicyclist and car crashed in Mt. Juliet.

It happened on Adams Lane at S. Mt. Juliet Road around 3 p.m., not far from the Providence Marketplace.

The bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries but was transported to a nearby ER. An identity wasn’t released.

Police said the area was shut down to drivers while they remained on the scene.

Further details weren’t released.