44 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 40 pounds of marijuana were discovered inside luggage at Nashville International Airport.

According to an affidavit, airport police seized 44 pounds of marijuana from luggage unclaimed at a carousel Tuesday night. The luggage came from a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle.

The bags reportedly belonged to 43-year-old George Nellans, who was arrested when he arrived at the airport Wednesday afternoon to try to pick up the luggage.

Nellans was booked into the Metro jail and charged with a felony drug offense. His bond was set at $20,000.