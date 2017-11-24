1 dead in Robertson County crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person is dead in a fiery crash in Robertson County, according to highway patrol officials.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that two cars collided on Highway 25 near Eastside Dr.

THP also confirmed that the cars caught fire after the collision and have called for multiple Vanderbilt LifeFlight choppers to the scene.

Identities of the crash victims have not been released.

