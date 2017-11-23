Vols fall to #5 Villanova 85-76

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Off to a hot start at 3-0 this season the Tennessee Volunteers hung tough with #5 Villanova but couldn’t keep up in the second half losing 85-76.

The Vols were paced by Grant Williams who finished with a team high 20 points helping Tennessee to a 12 point lead at halftime.

Admiral Schofield chipped in 16 points cutting the Villanova lead to just three in the final minute of the game but his three-pointer was the last time Tennessee would score.

Villanova used a 23-2 run to start the second half claiming a nine point lead in the process and never gave it up as the Wildcats handed Tennessee its first loss of the season.

Mikal Bridges finished with 21 points while Jalen Brunson had 25 points including the game tying and go ahead baskets.

Tennessee returns home to take on Mercer Nov. 29 in Knoxville.