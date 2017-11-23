Veterans program taking clothing, cash donations in Mufreesboro

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Instead of spending money this holiday season, some people are focused on collecting it.

For the fourth straight year, members of ‘Veterans for Veterans’ are camping out behind the Stones River Mall at the Magnolia Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro.

The tent is set up to collect clothing, supplies, and cash to help local veterans in need.

In addition to collecting supplies, ‘Veterans for Veterans’ raised more than $27,000 they use to help veterans pay for things like rent and utilities.

The tent will be set up until Saturday at noon.